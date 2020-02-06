Second Smith College student in isolation for potential coronavirus exposure

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Another Smith College student is undergoing evaluations for potential exposure to the coronavirus.

The first student is out of isolation Wednesday night but now a second will not be going to class until she is symptom-free.

Smith College Physician Tara Dumont said another student is experiencing cold-like symptoms after traveling through the Hubei Province in China the site of the coronavirus outbreak.

“She was evaluated, the DPH was contacted immediately. We are doing an abundance of precautions.”

This comes just one day after another student was put in isolation after traveling back from China and experienced cold-like symptoms. That student has been cleared.

While the Department of Public health doesn’t recommend testing for coronavirus in the second student at this time because she doesn’t meet CDC criteria, she will remain in isolation until further notice.

“There is absolutely no identifiable risk of the coronavirus on our campus or in our community,” said Dumont. “Students should continue to do everything that has been communicated for healthy hygiene purposes and the spread of germs.”

Both the cases at Smith College are unrelated and the CDC and the DPH said there is no risk to the college community.