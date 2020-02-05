Second Smith College student in isolation for several days after Coronavirus symptoms

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A second Smith College student is in isolation after being evaluated for potential exposure to the Coronavirus.

According to the college’s spokeswoman, the student reported cold-like symptoms on Tuesday. The school said the student traveled through Chin where the Coronavirus originated. This report comes after the student reached out to the state Department of Public Health on January 27, asking if she should self-quarantine.

The student didn’t initially show any symptoms and didn’t meet the criteria for isolation. Now that she is showing cold-like symptoms, the state DPH has directed the student to an emergency room for evaluation. She’ll be staying in isolation for several days, in compliance with CDC guidelines.

The college’s spokeswoman told 22News that at this time, the student is not considered a person under investigation under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s clinical guidelines. She added that this is unrelated to the first student who reported being possibly exposed to the Coronavirus on February 2.

That student has since left voluntary isolation. Under CDC and DPH guidance, there is no identified risk to the Smith College community.