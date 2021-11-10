Secretary Kennealy visits western Massachusetts towns receiving MassWorks funding

(WWLP) – Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy visited multiple towns in Western Massachusetts Wednesday to discuss funding for small town projects.

The town of Huntington received a grant that will go towards road repairs on Pond Brook Road. The road in Huntington begins right at the Huntington/Westhampton border. Road work will stretch just over three miles.

The funding for this MassWorks project was one of 196 grants. A third of those grants were awarded to rural and small towns.

Kennealy told 22News, “This year in MassWorks, out of 58 projects, 18 are these small town rural projects. And you recognize this is a really important project for the community, these roads tend to be narrower, smaller turning radius, it’s just really important from a safety stand point.”

In addition to his stop in Huntington, the secretary visited Lee for the Eagle Mill housing development and South Hadley for a discussion on the town’s Rapid Recovery Plan.