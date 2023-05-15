EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of the Manhan Rail Trail at the crossing of Payson Avenue will be closed until May 26th due to safety improvements.

Work started on this project between Planning, DPW, and, the Mayor’s office, and is partially funded by a $200,000 MassDOT Shared Streets grant, according to a news release from the City of Easthampton. The project is to help enhance pedestrian safety and includes:

Construction of a new raised crosswalk for the Manhan Rail Trail on Payson Ave

Installation of Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons

Enhancement of the crosswalk and a minor adjustment to the corner of Railroad Street

Construction of a new 10 feet wide sidewalk along Payson Avenue (in front of the Public

Safety Complex) to better connect the Manhan Rail Trail to the downtown

Enhanced ADA ramps and installation of a new bike rack at City Hall

Reconstruction of the roadway (mill and pave, re-setting granite curbs, and repairing sidewalks on the south side) from the Manhan Rail Trail to Union Street

The construction is expected to be substantially complete by Memorial Day. Drivers are being asked to avoid the intersection and to use alternate routes through the intersection.