AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)– A section of the Norwottuck Rail Trail will be closed on Thursday, December 7 for sewer work.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) says the Norwottuck Rail Trail will be closed from Swift Way and the Route 116 tunnel in Amherst from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Persons using the trail will be detoured to Snell Street in Amherst.

The Norwottuck Rail Trail is an eleven mile paved trail that begins near the Coolidge Bridge in Northampton and travels through Hadley and Amherst, and ends in Belchertown. It is open to pedestrians, rollerblading, and cyclists. No motorized vehicles are allowed.