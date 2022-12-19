GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP)– The Granby Police department is warning motorists about a road closure in their town.

East State Street (Route 202) in front of the Public Safety Complex will be closed Monday night until Tuesday morning due to a motor vehicle crash that involved the felling of several electric poles.

National Grid is reporting on their outage map that there are currently around 500 customers without electricity, but it should be restored by 8pm.

Traffic is being detoured down North Street and Lyman Streets to go around the crash area. Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

22News has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information becomes available.