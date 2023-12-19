NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The rain has finally stopped, but the effects are lingering and the flooding of major waterways is shutting down roads Tuesday morning.

Route 5 between Easthampton and Northampton is closed Tuesday morning due to possible flooding. MassDOT made the announcement overnight, shutting down the road at 2:00 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the Connecticut River reached a minor flood stage around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at 112 feet. They forecast it will continue to rise to 115 feet, clearing a moderate flood stage.

This is all after inches of rainfall all over the region, and importantly, areas north. Greenfield saw 5.5 inches of rain from Monday alone.

This road closure, cutting Easthampton off from highway access, commuters will have to take route five or the mountain road south to access 91 from the Holyoke Easthampton line.