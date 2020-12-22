See it for yourself: 8-foot tall snow sculpture in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An eight-foot tall snow sculpture has become a hit in Northampton.

The snow sculpture made out of nearly two tons of snow is the work of snow Sculptor Dave Rothstein. The local artist made the sculpture to help light up the night during the darkest day of the year or the winter solstice.

Rothstein said in an Instagram post he chose the shape of a hexagon because it is the most common shape found in nature. He hopes the work will inspire others to make the most of the winter season and find joy in creating art even in their own yard.

“I’ve been sculpting snow for 20 years but my main passion is introducing the winter arts to other people and getting people excited about winter and playing in their yards,” said Rothstein.

While the sculpture might not last long, he’s encouraging local residents to go see it for themselves.