Select board, school committee election results for Southampton, Hatfield

SOUTHAMPTON/HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Election results are in from two Hampshire County communities. 

In Southampton, Christine Fowles won a three-year seat on the Southampton Select Board. 

In the other contested race on the ballot, Joseph Slattery won a seat on the Southampton Water Commission. 

There were two ballot questions, and both failed. Voters decided against changing the treasurer’s position from “elected” to “appointed.” 

The same result for Question 2, where voters will continue to elect their town clerk. Which means Lucy Dalton will have to run again in two years.   

She was the only town clerk candidate on the ballot Tuesday night. 

In Hatfield, the challenger beat the incumbent in the school committee race. 

Danielle Staniszewski un-seated Brian Moriarity. 

