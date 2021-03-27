Sen. Warren and Congressman McGovern tour Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

FILE – In this Jan. 19, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a campaign event, in Des Moines, Iowa. Warren is creating a team of religious leaders from a variety of backgrounds to serve as an interfaith council for her presidential campaign. Her new slate of 16 interfaith advisers includes a Baptist pastor from Boston as well as a rabbi for a Reform Jewish congregation in North Carolina and a sensei in the Zen Buddhist tradition. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday afternoon, This afternoon Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congressman Jim McGovern toured the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts serves about 100,000 people each month. And Senator Warren and Congressman McGovern said more needs to be done to end hunger.

Inside Warren and McGovern were shown the stockpiles of food. According to the food bank, they’ve seen a 37 percent increase in need across Hampshire County for the fiscal year of 2020 compared to 2019. Serving 2 million meals last fiscal year, a 36 percent jump from the year before.

“We have a great need in Massachusetts. Food insecurity is a serious problem all the time. It has accelerated during the pandemic. But we need to plan for better systems to make sure everyone gets the food they need all year round pandemic or not,” Senator Warren said.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts will be moving to Chicopee to better serve the growing need. The state will be receiving billions through the American Rescue Plan., but how it will be spent is up to the discretion of the Governor.