Senator Ed Markey holds virtual town hall

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Ed Markey held a virtual town hall Monday evening.

The local progressive group Indivisible Northampton hosted the event. The focus of the virtual event was the Green New Deal, a bill that Markey co-sponsored along with Alexandria Ocasio Cortez in 2018.

Markey discussed what voters can do to organize and engage around climate change issues.

“I introduced the Green New Deal with AOC so we would respect science and make sure that we heard what the UN was saying, are own scientists with loud voices were saying by the of 2018 that the planet was dangerously warming,” said Markey.

U.S. Senator Ed Markey is running for re-election to the senate and is being primary challenged by U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy of Massachusetts.