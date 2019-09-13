Senator Eric Lesser to speak at transportation forum in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Senator Eric Lesser is scheduled to give the keynote address at the western Massachusetts Transportation Forum in Northampton Friday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, at 9:45 a.m. Senator Lesser plans to offer preliminary findings from MassDOT’s study of East-West rail service between Pittsfield and Boston as well as commend recent regional rail achievements.

“We can’t achieve food security without growing our economy and ensuring good jobs and good paychecks are possible for everybody. People need transportation to get to work; they need to be connected to the rest of their community and their state. Both of these issues are connected. We need to take them on together.” Senator Eric Lesser

The forum is hosted by the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and is being held at the Northampton Center for the Arts.