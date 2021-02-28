Senator Jo Comerford and MBLLC give Black Excellence Award to Vince Jackson

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Senator Jo Comerford announced a recognition award given to Vince Jackson for his work at the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce and the Hampshire County Regional Tourism Council.

Jackson was nominated by Comerford to receive a Black Excellence Award as part of the Annual Black Excellence event organized by the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus (MBLLC).

Jackson is the founder, president, and CEO of Marketing Moves, Inc. and has had a successful career at PepsiCo, Kraft, and Procter & Gamble.

“Vince has led the Chamber and Council throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis with grace and grit. I am humbled by his generosity and passion to help Main Street businesses, his unparalleled willingness to collaborate, and his commitment to and leadership focused on equity,” said Comerford.

Jackson’s background also includes being a lecturer of marketing courses at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

The MBLLC held a virtual event on February 26, where Honorees from across the Commonwealth, including Jackson, were recognized for their contributions made to their communities.