Senior Center in South Hadley obtains new phone number ahead of moving locations

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Hadley Council on Aging wants to make residents aware that they have changed their phone number.

The South Hadley Council on Aging can be reached at 413-538-5030. Staff members can assist residents with COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and they have already assisted 336 seniors with scheduling.

The Council on Aging will be moving to the new location in June. The senior center is currently located at 9 East Parkview Drive until the new one is operable on Dayton Street.