BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Belchertown Police are investigating a serious car crash on Route 9 Friday morning.

According to police, the car crash occurred in the area of Federal Street near the intersection of Allen Street. The road has been closed since 8:15 a.m. and is still closed as of noon. The road is expected to be closed for some time as police investigate the crash.

Drivers are asked to find an alternative route at this time. 22News will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.