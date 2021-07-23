Chicopee woman killed in single-car crash on I-91 South in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman in her 60s was killed in a single motor vehicle crash on I-91 in Easthampton Friday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police identified the woman killed as a 67-year-old Chicopee resident who was traveling southbound in a 2011 Honda Accord. Her vehicle was found in the breakdown lane after the crash with side damage around 2 p.m.

State Police troopers and bystanders administered first aid to the woman before she was taken to an area hospital where she later died from serious injuries. Investigators believe she had a medical incident before crashing.

The crash is still being investigated.