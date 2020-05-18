Several cities to vote on Second Hampden and Hampshire Senate seat Tuesday

Breaking News
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A special election for several cities is Tuesday and early voting was vital in order to keep up with voter turnout.

The election is for the Second Hampden and Hampshire Senate District. The seat became vacant after Don Humason resigned to become Mayor of Westfield.

Democratic State Representative John Velis and Republican John Cain are running for the seat.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state legislature voted to allow early voting by mail for the rescheduled May 19th special state election.

Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle said many people voted early for safety precautions during the coronavirus outbreak, “The best way to get people to participate and the safest way is to use the state’s early voting application in this election because it is safer than going to the polls. Not only for yourself but for the poll workers.”

The District includes 11 communities, including Easthampton, Southampton, Agawam, Holyoke, Westfield, and a portion of Chicopee.

22News will have the election results Tuesday night.

