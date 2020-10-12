Several communities celebrate Monday as Indigenous Peoples Day

BOSTON (WWLP) – Six Massachusetts communities aren’t celebrating Columbus Day Monday. They’re celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day and that includes right here in western Massachusetts.

A handful of cities and towns in Massachusetts want to change Columbus Day because they don’t believe that Columbus’ actions are worth celebrating.

As the story goes, Christopher Columbus ‘discovered’ the Americas in 1492. Historians have come to correct this statement, noting that Native American’s had already lived on the land.

To honor their history, the communities of Amherst, Northampton, Brookline, Cambridge, Somerville and Great Barrington have begun celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day.

That’s not the only thing here in the Commonwealth that they’re hoping to see change. The state flag currently shows a picture of a Native American standing beneath a disembodied arm and sword. Those who want it changed believe that the 122-year-old symbol promotes white supremacy and violence.

There have been several proposals now to change the name of this Monday holiday and change the state flag but none have been successful. Governor Baker did say that he is open to having a conversation about the changes should the legislature approve them.