Several fire departments assist with barn fire in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hadley Fire Department and several surrounding towns helped put out a barn fire Monday night.

According to Hadley Fire Chief Michael Spanknebel, firefighters were called to Shattuck Road around 9:18 p.m. for a report of a barn fire. Upon arrival, firefighters saw that the barn was fully on fire and spread a little to the owner’s home. Spanknebel said firefighters were able to control it and cool it down quickly, but there was siding damage as a result of the heat. No injuries were reported.

The State Fire Marshal Office was called to investigate and determined it as an unspecified event. Spanknebel said there was a motor vehicle in the barn in use and they thought it came from the engine compartment but said it wasn’t suspicious.

Amherst, Sunderland and Northampton fire departments assisted.

Shattuck Road was closed for a few hours due to the fire but is now open.