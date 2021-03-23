Several fire departments put out house fire in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters from several fire departments worked Tuesday morning to put out a house fire at 71 Gloyd Street in Plainsfield.

According to the Goshen Firefighters Association, at around 3:19 a.m., the Plainfield Fire Department called for assistance on a large house fire in Plainfield. Working smoke detectors alarmed the couple living in the home to the fire and they called 911.

Firefighters arrived at the area and found fire coming out of the second-floor bedroom in the front of the building. They managed to put out the majority of the flames but evacuated the building when they determined that the roof was unstable.

(Photo Credit: Goshen Fire Department)

Firefighters used three hose lines that were stretched to the sides and back of the structure. Once firefighters extinguished most of the exterior fire, they went inside and used a thermal imager to identify where the rest of the fire was and put it out.

The Ashfield, Cummington, Windsor, and Worthington fire departments, as well as Plainfield Police and Highland Ambulance, assisted during the incident.

No injuries were reported.