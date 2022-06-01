AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Several local businesses had much to celebrate Wednesday night in Hampshire County.

Their toast is for surviving these unprecedented times throughout the pandemic.

The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce held its 2022 New Member Expo Wednesday night. The event featured businesses that joined in 2020, during the height of the pandemic. It also served as an official welcome to all newcomers to the chamber.

“So many businesses pivot and really had to reconsider how they did business so some of them did more online, they really changed their marketing exposure. So in some ways, it really helps some of our businesses grow and grow their potential,” said Claudia Pazmany, Executive Director of Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce.

The regional networking event is an annual tradition, returning in person following COVID restrictions the past couple of years. The expo was presented by UMassFive College Credit Union.