HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple fire departments helped provide assistance with a house fire in Hatfield Sunday afternoon.

According to the Hatfield Fire Department, at around 4:13 p.m. crews were called to a house fire. The smoke was seen coming from the second floor with high heat felt on the front door. Engine 1 was able to put out the fire from the inside.

Several pets died in the fire, and no residents or firefighters were injured.

Whately Fire, Northampton Fire Rescue, South Deerfield Fire assisted at the location of the fire, and Hadley Fire provided station coverage.