EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Several streets will be closed in Easthampton due to the Rag Shag Parade Wednesday night.

According to the Easthampton Police Department, the Easthampton Parks & Recreation will be hosting the Rag Shag Parade beginning at 6:30 p.m.

This parade allows everyone to dress up in their Halloween best and walk the streets of Easthampton to gather candy. The parade begins at the Maple School and will end at the Easthampton High School parking lot.

Cottage Street from Chapel Street to Williston Avenue, as well as Williston Avenue to the high school, will be closed to all traffic until 7:30 p.m.

It is being asked to use another route when traveling on Wednesday.