EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A broken sewer pipe on Cherry Street was discovered by a contractor when a covering was opened for the replacement of a drain pipe Monday morning, according to the City of Easthampton Department of Public Works.

According to the Department of Public Works, at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, sewage started leaking into the stormwater drain that goes into Brickyard Brook, approximately 70 feet downstream. A cofferdam was already in place, and the area at the outfall was being dewatered and filtered before entering the stream.

It is estimated that 250 to 350 gallons of sewage exited with a small amount leaving the cofferdam area without being filtered. The sewer pipe was blocked off with sandbags in an upstream sewer manhole on Chestnut Street to limit additional flow entering the brook while the repairs were made. The contractor replaced the broken section of the pipe with PVC piping, which was completed around 9:30 a.m.

The public is being asked to not make contact with this area for at least 48 hours during rainstorms and 48 hours after the storms, due to health risks from bacteria and other pollutants.