‘Shared Winter Streets and Spaces’ program to donate outdoor venue

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A parking lot in Easthampton will be transformed into an outdoor performance venue, thanks to funding from the Baker-Polito administration’s “Shared Winter Streets and Spaces” program.

The city of Easthampton received more than $16,000 for the project.

The outdoor venue will be called, “The Downtown Stage”, and will be built in the municipal parking lot on Payson Avenue, next to City Hall.

The shared streets program provides funding assistance to help cities and towns make changes to streets, sidewalks, and parking areas, so they can be used for socially distant activities during the pandemic.