Shed fire at Williamsburg on Saturday morning

WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. WWLP – The Williamsburg Fire Department reported a shed fire at 18 Old Goshen Road on Saturday morning.

Crews arrived around 12:30 a.m and located a large pile of brush burning, along with the front corner of a large shed.

Firefighters extinguished both the shed and the brush pile, keeping the damage to a minimum.

(Photo Credit: Williamsburg Fire Department)

According to the Williamsburg Fire Department, the heavy winds caused some coals from a previously permitted burn on Thursday to flare up and send hot embers onto the shed.

At the same time, the heavy winds also kept the fire from spreading to the rest of the shed by blowing flames away from the shed and keeping the damage to only the front corner.

No injuries were reported.