Shelburne man pleads not guilty to 4 child porn charges

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Shelburne man was arrested Monday and charged with multiple counts of child pornography after police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Jacob Wrisley pleaded not guilty to four counts of child pornography at his arraignment in Greenfield District Court Tuesday.

Bail was set at $2,500 cash on conditions that Wrisley has no unsupervised contact with any child under 18 including by electronic platforms, no overnight stays where children under 18 are present, not work or volunteer for any organization that serves children under 18, report according to a schedule to the probation department and to notify probation if he relocates.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Wrisley’s residence and car and questioned him before placing him under arrest. Bail was initially set at $10,000.

Wrisley is scheduled back in court for a pretrial on June 17.