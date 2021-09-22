SHHS granted two additional days of remote learning; in-person classes begin Tuesday

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The state has approved two additional days of remote learning for South Hadley High School students as the school building continues to undergo mold mitigation and testing.

Remote learning for the high schoolers was expected to conclude on Wednesday, but with the state’s approval, students will continue virtual classes on Thursday, September 23, and Friday, September 24.

The school district plans to have students return for in-person learning on Tuesday, September 28.

They discussed with you that, in the unlikely event that SHHS is not able to reopen on September 28th, any additional lost instructional time would need to be made up later in the school year, either through extending the school day or adding additional in-person days. Jeff Riley, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner

Commissioner Riley in a letter said his decision was based on details provided by Superintendent Dr. Jahmal Mosley, in a 12-page waiver request to DESE seeking additional remote learning days after already being approved for five.

In September, the school district delayed the first day of in-person learning after the state initially said remote learning didn’t qualify as structured learning at SHHS following the discovery of a white and black substance that was later determined to be mold.

The extended remote learning days will give contractors enough time to complete their work at the school. Dr. Mosley’s request highlighted the current conditions of the SHPS building, which Dr. Mosley stated is currently, “not currently suitable for staff and student occupancy.”

SHHS must provide in-person instruction for a minimum of 173 days, and may provide remote learning for a maximum of 7 days, 5 of which have already occurred, Commissioner Riley said.