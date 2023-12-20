Only a few more days left to shop for Christmas

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With Christmas just days away, the clock is ticking to check off your gift list.

Deadlines for online purchases are fast approaching, but there’s still some time to head to stores. It’s one of the busiest times of the year for retail stores and shipping companies as customers scramble to finish holiday shopping.

For online purchases, there are limited shipping options still available. The United States Postal Service has a December 20th deadline for Priority Express. Deadlines for UPS include December 20th for 2-day air and December 21st for Next Day service.

22News spoke to a few people in Northampton who opted to shop local rather than worry about those online shopping deadlines this year.

“My daughter and I are heading out and we’re going to do some Christmas shopping,” said Karen Judge of Leeds.

“I just love all the things here are so unique and it’s supporting small businesses,” said Katie Bradshaw of Newton

“I’ve been trying to avoid online shopping as much as possible and to shop locally. I do believe that every dollar spent is a vote, and I like to spend my dollars at local businesses,” Ramzi Moushabeck of Amherst.

Remember to be on the lookout for porch pirates if you are expecting some packages in the next couple of days, try to track your items and bring them in as soon as they’re delivered.