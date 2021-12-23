Shoppers support local businesses in the final days before Christmas

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the final countdown to Christmas as shoppers lock in those final purchases. With shelves stocked across Northampton, businesses are adapting to the last minute demand.

“I’m at the finish line and whatever I don’t finish, I give the list to my husband and he takes over Christmas Eve,” Holly Peloquin said.

She and Jacqueline Clark were visiting Thornes Marketplace in Northampton to get their final stocking stuffers. After finding out that one of their online packages won’t arrive until February, they’re happy to shop local, something business owners like Lindsay Shalom of the Cotton Gallery are happy to accommodate.

Shalom is a fourth generation business with roots in Provincetown, she said the store opened its doors in Northampton this summer, “It’s been a little bit anxiety producing just because we were not sure about regulations at first but the community has been really welcoming and helpful.” Like many businesses, they’ve run into their own supply chain issues this season, and that’s where adapting has been key.

Andre Boulay, the co-owner of A2Z Science and Learning Toy Store also had to adapt. Normally they order their Christmas supply in September but this year was different.

“Back in July we had to kind of order everything all the way through Christmas and we do most of our business in December,” he told 22News.

Andre said the big item everyone’s been purchasing this year was board games, so people will have something fun to do as they gather with their family for the first holiday season in two years.