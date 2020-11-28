Shopping small on Black Friday: Northampton stores hoping for a good weekend

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Black Friday is not just for the big box stores, it’s also for the local businesses and some folks chose to start their holiday shopping at Thornes Marketplace in Northampton.

“It’s been really rough on not all businesses, but small businesses in particular so it’s just important,” said Justin Brown. He and his family drove up from Connecticut this morning to start looking for the perfect gift.

“I love going book shopping,” said his 10-year-old daughter Emma.

Whether it’s toys, books, or art people are using gifts as a way to connect with people they won’t be able to see this holiday season.

“We don’t have family around here, but we’ll ship off and we’ll try to support local business,” Justine told 22News.

The Blue Marble is on the first floor of Thornes. Manager Brett Bellefleur says the pandemic has taken its toll this year, but he’s hoping the store will have a good weekend.

“I think Thornes here is really unique and that people will shop here regardless of what’s going on just to shop local,” said Brett.