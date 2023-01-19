NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton City Council is considering an ordinance to limit the number of retail cannabis dispensaries in the city.

The City Council is expected to vote Thursday night on whether or not to cap the number of cannabis dispensaries at 12. Supporters of the ordinance cite the over-saturation of the cannabis industry within the city as well as the possible health effects on local youth.

There are some exceptions to this ordinance if it were to pass. For example, it would not apply to business owners who qualify as “Social Equity Candidates” defined by the Cannabis Control Commission of the Commonwealth.

The City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Join the meeting: PUBLIC MEETING LINK

For telephone call-in, call: 929-436-2866

MEETING ID: 845 2122 8288

PARTICIPANT#: #

PASSCODE: 279430

To watch live on YouTube visit Northampton Open Media’s website: http://northamptonopenmedia.org.