Should you still be worried about COVID-19 variants?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As COVID cases continue to decline we’re still hearing a lot about the variants of the virus.

A lot of studies have said different things, but according to our doctors in western Massachusetts, there’s no need to worry for now.

COVID-19 has been impacting our daily lives for more than a year and as time went on our understanding of the virus and knowledge of treatments developed but so did the virus itself.

The variants are still being studied, but so far, here’s what we know according to Baystate Health.

Variants have been reported in the U.S., U.K., South Africa, and Brazil

All are 50% more transmissible than the original virus

All safety precautions including vaccination still work against them

A sentiment echoed by Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center when talking about the U.K. variant.

“The vaccines appear to confer significant effectiveness against that variant and other variants as well,” said Dr. Roose.

Dr. Roose added that if we keep doing what we’re doing, there shouldn’t be a cause for serious concern.

“There’s been some suggestion that some are more infectious to a particular degree but right now the focus should and continue to remain on effective vaccinations and the public health measures that have proved effective from the beginning,” said Dr. Roose.



According to Baystate, vaccine designs and booster shots are already being discussed in order to get ahead of the circulating variants.