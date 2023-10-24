AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst Firefighters helped put out a fire that was inside the back of a truck filled with shredded paper on Monday.

According to the Amherst Fire Department, the driver of the truck pulled over in front of Central Station when they smelled smoke.

Photo courtesy of Amherst Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Amherst Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Amherst Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Amherst Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Amherst Fire Department

The fire was found amongst the shredded paper inside the truck.

Crews were able to put out the fire, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.