Sierra Grille in Northampton closing by end of week

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A popular fine dining restaurant in Northampton is closing its doors for good.

The Sierra Grille announced on Facebook Wednesday they will close at the end of the week.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I’m to announce the permanent closure of The Sierra Grille.

This will be our last week of Takeout & Outside Dining.

I sit here and try to bring words to the page to describe the complexity of the situation, but at this moment all I can say is a heartfelt thank you to everyone who was a part of this thing I started in the summer of 2006.

Sierra Grille, Facebook post