Silverscape Designs in Northampton going out of business

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A staple business and landmark in Northampton is going out of business. Silverscape Designs, located in the iconic National Bank Buidling at Main and King Streets, will holds its final sale at the end of the month.

Silverscape opened its doors in 1993; remodeling the 1928 bank building and becoming an iconic stop at the center of the city. The owner said it was a tough decision, but it is time for retirement.

They will hold a going-out-of-business sale starting November 24, running until all inventory has been sold.



Hours for the sale will be Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M., and Sunday from 12:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. All items in the store are part of the sale, including fixtures and furniture.