NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Burts Pitt Road in Northampton is closed Monday night after a single-car crash.

According to Northampton Fire Rescue, this single-vehicle crash caused minor injuries. As National Grid works to replace the utility pole, Burts Pitt will be closed for an extended period of time. Northampton Fire Rescue advises seeking alternative routes.

Credit: Northampton Fire Rescue

