NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Police and Fire Departments were sent to North Farms Road on Friday for a single-vehicle crash.
According to Northampton Fire Rescue, there were no injuries reported. Absorbent material was then applied to fluids that were leaking from the vehicle.
22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
