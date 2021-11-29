Small Business Saturday: A day of success for local business in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – This past weekend was Small Business Saturday, a day where the community is encouraged to shop local. The Blue Marble in Thornes Marketplace said their sales were back on track with what they saw in 2019.

Small Business Saturday is one of the most important retail days of the year for local businesses. This day of shopping first recognized by the Senate in 2011.

“My favorite part about shopping small is the experience that you get.” said Ian Yankson, a Springfield resident.

“We give you the customer service that you’re not going to get in a big box store, we care about the community, we’re part of the community.” said Cathie Walz, Owner of The Blue Marble, a local gift store in Thornes Marketplace.

A recent survey by American Express found that 78% of small businesses said this holiday season would impact whether they’d be able to stay open in 2022.

“It was busy, everyone was in a good mood, it was a fun day.” said Walz.

Shopping small means a larger percent of every dollar, will get filtered back into the local community. A huge benefit for the economy in western Massachusetts, especially following COVID-19 setbacks, The Blue Marble is focused on bringing happiness to their customers this season.

Even buying from a local coffee shop over a chain can benefit the local economy in the long run.