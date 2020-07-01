Small businesses trying to recover from Covid-19 shutdown losses

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Many local businesses are not only having a tough time attracting customers, some are still not even open.

While most businesses in the state are open, they are still struggling to get customers through their doors. Packard’s on Masonic Street in Northampton has been open a little more than a week now, after closing its doors back in March due to the pandemic.

To help expand their space, they have set up outdoor seating in front of the building. But, attracting customers has been a struggle.

“People are still afraid of even going inside,” owner, Bob McGovern told 22News. He said he’s lost thousands of dollars in revenue. And even though the paycheck protection program has helped, it’s not enough.

“Customers are family to us, we have been here 42 years. We don’t want to do anything to compromise their health but at the same time, we want to stay in business. There is a balance. Can we exist going forward? It’s anybody’s guess,” McGovern continued.

“Downtown Northampton, which was sort of going through a tough patch anyhow, has been set back by this in a big way,” said Henry Walz, who owns the Old Book Store next to Packard’s.

Walz told 22News he’s also feeling the effects of the pandemic. In fact, he hasn’t even reopened his business but said he’s looking to retire anyway.

“You wish them well. Folks are giving it a good try but I think there is going to be a fair number of places that are falling by the wayside,” Walz said. “A few places already, Green Bean around the corner, I heard other few places who are going to give it up.”

To help try and attract customers, parking in downtown Northampton remains free at this rime.