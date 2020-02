NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a small fire at the Neilson Libary at Smith College Wednesday morning.

According to Smith College’s Director of Media Relations, Stacey Schmeidel, there are no flames currently visible and there are no injuries.

The library has been under construction since October 2017 and is expected to be finished in the fall.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information is available.