Smart devices vulnerable to cybersecurity threats

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A recent cybersecurity report revealed that software within millions of smart devices could be vulnerable to hacking.

Researchers at a cybersecurity firm known as Forescout noticed some flaws in software that are part of industrial control systems. Industrial control systems include thermostats, lighting controls, and security systems that can be accessed through the internet.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency recommends control systems such as corporate and in-home security and temperature controls should not be accessible from the internet and should be isolated from other networks.

22News went to Yes Computers to find out what hackers could do with information from these systems.

Tony Russell-Smith explained, “If the control system for the building’s heating is on the internet and it is not password protected or behind a firewall, then anyone can access and change the temperature remotely and hold the building’s optics ransom.”

Russell-Smith adds that the cybersecurity in these systems tends to be overlooked due to the need for manufacturers to meet deadlines for production.

If you own a business or home with any of these systems on the internet make sure your router has the latest security software.