Smart TVs increase in popularity but questions regarding their privacy grow

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – TVs and other forms of technology are getting smarter but that doesn’t always mean they’re safer to use.

Smart TVs are like regular TVs but with an internet connection. And with more access, comes more risk.

The FBI is warning that Smart TV speakers and cameras can be ways hackers can take control of your TV to listen to and watch what you’re doing.

Even though they’re a hot holiday item, one Smith College student said she’d rather avoid buying smart technology overall.

“It’s too much creepy tracking information that goes on and recording of information without your consent. Maybe it’s in the fine print but at the same time they know no one reads it,” Tillie Schniederman said.

One of the more common ways to protect yourself from hackers is to use a different and creative password for each of your smart devices.

Yes Computers told 22News how hackers can use your router as a way to hack your TV.

“The easiest way I see a lot of people not protecting themselves is they don’t have a password on their Wifi or they use the default password that’s insted on their router that Comcast or Charter gave them,” Yes Computers Technician Tony Russell Smith said.

FBI recommends using black tape to cover your Smart TV camera when it isn’t in use.

It’s also important to keep up with any software updates and to carefully read your products privacy policy.