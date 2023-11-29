NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In the gripping reality series “Squid Game: The Challenge” on Netflix, where 456 contestants compete for the record-breaking $4.56 million prize, one standout competitor credits her success to her time at Smith College.

Ashley Tolbert, a Civil Rights Investigator and a proud alumna of Smith College’s class of 2014, navigates the cutthroat challenges in pursuit of the monumental cash prize, Netflix’s largest in reality TV history.

This image released by Netflix shows a scene from the popular Korean series “Squid Game.” Netflix announced “Squid Game: The Challenge,” a reality competition show, based on the series. (Netflix via AP)

The series, based on the Korean drama “Squid Game,” subjects players to intense games, pushing them to their limits and testing the depths they are willing to go to secure victory. Reflecting on her journey in the fifth episode, Tolbert reminisces about her time at Smith College, attributing her resilience and strategic prowess to her alma mater.

Hailing from Atlanta, Tolbert initially felt a cultural contract when she arrived in Northampton. “I’m on the campus for the first time, it’s so white. It was a culture shock for me. You know, I’m coming from Atlanta. Atlanta is the Black mecca of the U.S.,” she shared during a brief interview on the show.

Despite the initial adjustment, Tolbert found her place at Smith College. “My heart immediately was like ‘girl this is your school.’ It was so small and so beautiful. Being a Smithy helped shape me, and the women I met on campus, you know, they’ve made me stronger,” she added.

As the latest episode unfolds, only 70 players, including Tolbert, remain in the game, competing for the grand prize, with the fund currently standing at $3.8 million.

In the upcoming episode, which releases on November 29, contestants face a marble challenge, armed with bags containing 10 marbles each. Within a 30-minute window, they must strategize to acquire their opponent’s marbles through any game of their choice. With alliances on the line, only one contestant will advance to the next round.