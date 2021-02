NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Smith College has announced its 2021 commencement speaker, U.S. poet laureate, Joy Harjo will address graduates at the May ceremony.

Harjo is the first native American to be named poet laureate and will give the keynote address at the ceremony on May 30. She was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and holds degrees from the University of New Mexico and the University of Iowa.

And this year’s commencement speaker is U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo! #SmithCommencement2021 pic.twitter.com/eZqwmEVEyp — Smith College (@smithcollege) February 18, 2021

This year’s commencement will feature COVID-19 health and safety protocols.