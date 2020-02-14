Smith College “Black Refractions” exhibit celebrates artists of African descent

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Smith College Museum of Arts is making sure to share its current featured exhibit, treating Holyoke Community College students and staff to free admission Thursday night as they observe black history month.

Students, faculty and staff got a chance to see “Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem.” The exhibit showcases nearly a century of creative achievement by artists of African descent.

HCC Health Sciences professor Janet Grant was excited for the chance to see the exhibit and spoke on what she hopes her students get out of it. She told 22News, “I live here in Northampton, so I am always looking for things to do that are significant. I want them to see the big picture about everything various cultures have to offer and to expand their knowledge about all of this.”

Black Refractions runs at Smith College through April 12th.