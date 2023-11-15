NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Student dining workers at Smith College announced this week the formation of ‘United Smith Student Workers.’

According to a press release sent to 22News, the USSW is fighting for better wages and treatment from college administration and management. The union represents the college’s full-time dining and housekeeping employees and is leading discussions of working conditions among student dining workers.

The newly formed union is in affiliation with the Office and Professional Employees International Union, which represents about 88,000 workers across the United States.