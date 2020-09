NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Another local college has announced plans to furlough hundreds of staffers.

In a letter to the community, Smith College President Kathleen McCartney said 230 employees will be placed on furlough for the fall and interterm.

She said the decision to go all-remote this fall and have fewer students living on campus impacted the school’s staffing needs.

The school hopes to bring students back for the spring semester which is scheduled to begin February 15.