Smith College gifts $500K to city of Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Smith College has just announced a half million dollar gift to the City of Northampton. What it will be used for will be entirely up to the mayor of Northampton. This is the third momentary gift from the college to the city just this year.

Approximately $200,000 was contributed towards Northampton’s Community Resilience Hub. $29,000 was committed to the Community Revitalization Hub. 22News spoke with a representative from Smith about this more recent gift.

Samuel Masinter, Associate Vice President for College Relations, told 22News, “This is an unrestricted gift, we know that through our past partnerships that the city and the college have a lot of shared priorities, sustainability, access, equity. But we really trust the city administration to direct this to their strategic priorities as needed.”

The president of Smith College has been quoted saying, “Smith would not be Smith without Northampton.” Other gifts from the college has supported healthcare and affordable housing