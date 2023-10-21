NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Smith College celebrated the inauguration of the 12th president of the college Sarah Willie-Lebreton.

Willie-Lebreton is an experienced scholar, sociologist, and a leader that has already made an impact on campus. She is known for her commitment to the Liberal Arts and is an author of many articles, essays and op-eds like her first book, Acting Black: College, Identity, and the Performance of Race, giving a voice to women of color in a predominantly white institution.

Willie-Lebreton has plans to create a new chapter for Smith by fostering community and addressing social inequities. 22News spoke with a student from Smith about her excitement of a new president on campus.

“I’m pretty excited and I’m pretty enthusiastic about the accessibility to talk to her…. she seems really engaged with the student body and willing to listen to us,” said Sarah Asofsky.

To continue the celebration, students sent in pictures and created an interactive digital mosaic to honor the inauguration of the 12th president so she can know the best places to find joy on campus.

For a look at the interactive mosaic, click here.